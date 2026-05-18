Xbox makes new 'Player Voice' forum to "collect your feedback and make it more visible," and I love it — the community's biggest issue is already clear

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The new Xbox Player Voice forum will "make it easier to share input and see how it’s handled."

The official key art for Microsoft and Xbox&#039;s new &quot;Player Voice&quot; feedback forum.
The new Xbox Player Voice forum serves as a hub for fans to give detailed feedback and suggestions to Microsoft — and for Microsoft to keep them posted on how it's acting on it. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft and Xbox have always done a good job of encouraging fans of the firm's iconic gaming brand to share honest and detailed feedback about it, though something that's often frustrated many is that it's difficult to parse whether or not your input has actually been heard and considered. Now, though, that's being addressed thanks to the introduction of a brand new avenue for critique.

I'm referring to Xbox Player Voice, a system that just launched and is now available for Xbox users to engage with. Xbox Player Voice is effectively a forum on Microsoft's website that will serve as a hub for feedback and suggestions that players give to the Xbox team, complete with a Reddit-like upvoting system, comment sections for each post, the option to pin and follow specific threads, and filters that make it easy to find posts that pertain to specific device types or subjects.