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The new Xbox Player Voice forum serves as a hub for fans to give detailed feedback and suggestions to Microsoft — and for Microsoft to keep them posted on how it's acting on it.

Microsoft and Xbox have always done a good job of encouraging fans of the firm's iconic gaming brand to share honest and detailed feedback about it, though something that's often frustrated many is that it's difficult to parse whether or not your input has actually been heard and considered. Now, though, that's being addressed thanks to the introduction of a brand new avenue for critique.

I'm referring to Xbox Player Voice, a system that just launched and is now available for Xbox users to engage with. Xbox Player Voice is effectively a forum on Microsoft's website that will serve as a hub for feedback and suggestions that players give to the Xbox team, complete with a Reddit-like upvoting system, comment sections for each post, the option to pin and follow specific threads, and filters that make it easy to find posts that pertain to specific device types or subjects.

Notably, you can also filter for topics that have official responses from Xbox developers in them, and Microsoft can tag posts with statuses like "We're considering this" or "We're working on this" to keep fans informed about how the company is (or isn't) acting on specific pieces of feedback given. You can check the Xbox Player Voice site out here.