I can’t shake the feeling Xbox’s Project Helix has a major flaw, and Windows K2 might decide its future
Features
By Adam Hales published
Most people are treating Project Helix and Windows K2 as separate stories, but the connection between them may be the key to Xbox’s entire strategy.
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Back in April 2026, my colleague Zac Bowden broke an exclusive story detailing Windows K2, a new ongoing initiative expected to ensure Windows maintains a high and consistent level of quality moving forward.