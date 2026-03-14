Windows 11 PCs will receive Xbox mode next month. That mode is the next evolution of the Xbox Full Screen Experience seen on the Xbox Ally and other devices.

Windows 11 had a rough 2025, and it was Microsoft's fault. The tech giant's quality control fell short, AI overshadowed functionality, and basic design got overlooked. But hey, Microsoft is listening to feedback, so it's alright now, right?

Maybe not, but at least things are going in the right direction. I argued earlier this year in the Windows Wrap that even small steps in the right direction deserve praise, including Microsoft committing to improve Windows 11.

Since then, Microsoft has committed to restoring fan-favorite features and delayed other features in the name of ensuring quality. The company also rebranded the Xbox Full Screen Experience as "Xbox Mode," indicating a commitment to make Windows 11 a worthwhile home for gaming, even for console players.

Xbox Mode is more than a rebrand, it's part of a genuine effort to improve Windows 11 for gaming. Improvements to DirectStorage are on the way and Advanced Shader Delivery (ASD) will become generally available to developers.

Microsoft has also made it easier to develop Xbox games.

It turns out when the next-gen Xbox is essentially a PC, the OS running on that PC is pretty important.

Each week in the Windows Wrap, I take a close look at a trending topic in the world of Windows. Last week I argued Microsoft left the door open for Apple to claim the budget PC crown.

The MacBook Neo is still trending, but I decided to focus on Xbox and Windows this week — plus Daniel Rubino and Zac Bowden chatted more about the MacBook Neo in this week's Windows Central Podcast, so there's plenty of Mac vs PC chat going around.

Weekly Windows Wrap: The Big News

Windows 11 is about more than gaming. It's not like Microsoft is only interested in fixing issues with Windows 11 to make Project Helix better.

But gaming is one of the few areas that Windows can truly stand out. With the MacBook Neo eating up the budget computing category, smartphones and folding devices covering an increasing amount of daily tasks, and Linux distros gaining interest among casual users, gaming stands out as a place for Windows 11 to differentiate itself.

Windows wins for Project Helix are wins for gaming on the OS as a whole. Our Managing Editor Jez Corden shared that Xbox is a "big part" of the effort to fix Windows 11.

Last week, my colleague Zac Bowden reported that Microsoft is essentially setting up a task force to fix Windows 11, after allowing its quality to slip in the name of pursuing AI. I have it on good authority that Xbox is a big part of that effort. Jez Corden, Managing Editor, Windows Central

Xbox Mode, and the Xbox Full Screen Experience before it, show promise for a Windows 11-powered console, but the operating system still has a ways to go. Corden argued that "Microsoft needs to prove it can avoid Windows’ biggest problems" when making the next Xbox.

"For Xbox users upgrading from their extremely polished Xbox Series X|S, I worry that an Xbox-ified Windows experience will feel like an epic step down if Microsoft isn't careful," said Corden. And he's right, of course.

Console gaming needs to be rock solid and reliable. Project Helix, or any console, would be dead on arrival if plagued by OS updates breaking the experience. One of the main benefits of console gaming is that it doesn't require tweaking, technical knowledge, or tedious updates to fix problems.

To deliver that "rock solid" experience, Microsoft needs to solidify Windows 11 as a stable and reliable operating system. That's a big task given the disaster that was 2025, but it's not impossible.

Microsoft promised to make changes to Windows 11 this year, and early results are positive.

Would Microsoft have made all these efforts to improve Windows 11 if Project Helix was set to run something other than Windows 11? Maybe. But considering Xbox is part of the push to fix Windows 11, I think there's a good chance the sorry state of Windows 11 forced Microsoft's hand.

Shopping with Sean

With the next-gen Xbox still in the distant future, it's still worth upgrading your current console. A pair of excellent accessories are on sale right now: the G7 SE Wired Controller for Xbox and the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Racing System.

You can also extend your gaming by grabbing a gaming handheld.

The ASUS ROG Xbox Ally gives us a bit of a glimpse of what the future of Xbox holds. It is admittedly less powerful than its sibling, the Xbox Ally X, meaning it will not receive some updates like Automatic Super Resolution.

But the ROG Ally runs the Xbox Full Screen Experience, and it will receive Xbox Mode soon. It also has nice grips, a large battery, and a 7-inch screen that supports 120Hz and VRR. At the right price, the Xbox Ally is a worthy gaming handheld console for the gamer on the go.

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