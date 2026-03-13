Click for next article

Automatic Super Resolution, or Auto SR, is a long-awaited feature that many Xbox fans have been eager to see.

After a rather impressive showing from Xbox at GDC, where we got some rather juicy details, we now know Auto SR is set to launch next month, in April 2026, for Xbox Ally X.

But what exactly is Auto SR, and why could it change how people view the Xbox Ally X? Well, I’m glad you asked, so let’s break it down as simply as possible.

Before we begin, we do actually already have a detailed breakdown of Auto SR, so if you would prefer a more in-depth explanation, be sure to check that out.

What is automatic super resolution?

Auto SR in use on Baldur's Gate 3 in 2024 (Image credit: Digital Foundry | Larian Studios)

Auto SR is Microsoft’s own answer to AI upscaling, similar to tools like Nvidia’s DLSS or AMD’s FSR. Both are designed to help games look better while running at lower resolutions, so you can get as much performance as possible out of your hardware.

In the case of the Xbox Ally X, Auto SR will make use of the device’s Neural Processing Unit (NPU), thanks to AMD’s Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme chipset. These are high-efficiency processors designed specifically for AI and machine learning workloads.

The base model Xbox Ally does not have any NPU cores, but the Xbox Ally X does. This means that if you are struggling with performance in some games on your Xbox Ally X, starting in April, you will be able to use Auto SR to upscale games from lower resolutions like 720p up to 1080p or more.