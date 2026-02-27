Recently, we reported that AMD was stopping support for the Z1 Extreme, at least in the case of the excellent Lenovo Legion Go, a handheld released in 2023 that now appears to be receiving no further updates from AMD.

That understandably raised concerns, myself included, that support could also be winding down for other Z1 Extreme devices, including the ASUS ROG Ally and the Legion Go S, the latter only launching last year.

However, for now at least, ASUS devices appear to be continuing to receive support. A new graphics driver update for the Z1 Extreme handhelds has just landed, so let’s take a closer look at what it includes.

What this new ROG Ally driver actually changes

ASUS has released a new AMD graphics driver for the ROG Ally with the Z1 Extreme. The latest version is 32.0.22029.13001, dated February 24, 2026. Prior to this, the most recent update arrived in November 2025 (via VideoCardz).

Unfortunately, that is largely the full story. This latest release appears to be a minor revision of the existing 22029 branch that was already in place in late 2025, which previously added support for Call of Duty Black Ops 7.

In other words, this is not the major graphics overhaul that some owners may have been hoping for. There is no indication of a new driver branch, a shift to AMD’s latest public releases, or a broad architectural update.

What it does confirm, however, is that ASUS is still maintaining its Z1 Extreme driver package. That alone is significant, especially given recent concerns surrounding support for devices like the Lenovo Legion Go.

ASUS provides very little in the way of detailed patch notes for this release. The description simply states, “This package includes the AMD Graphics Driver, to provide your system the powerful graphic computing experiences,” and does not elaborate further.

That lack of detail makes it difficult to assess what has changed under the hood. Still, the presence of a new build number in 2026 suggests the ROG Ally has not been quietly dropped, at least for now.

If you wish to find the latest drivers, find them here, then find your device and navigate to support.

