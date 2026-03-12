Click for next article

It's been nearly five years since Jeff Kaplan, the former game director of Blizzard Entertainment's (and now Xbox's, too) competitive multiplayer hero shooter Overwatch, left the studio in 2021. Very little was known about the reasons for Kaplan's departure then; now, though, he's revealed the catalyst for his exit.

Speaking in a colossal new five-hour-long interview with YouTuber and podcaster Lex Fridman, Kaplan revealed that he ultimately left Blizzard due to extreme demands for Overwatch revenue from the developer's chief financial officer at the time. Specifically, the CFO threatened to lay off 1,000 developers if Overwatch didn't hit certain performance targets, and told Kaplan they'd be blamed on him personally.

"What ultimately broke me and my Blizzard career was, I got called [into] the CFO's office, and he sits me down, and he gives me a date — which at the time was 2020, and was going to slip to 2021, but at the time it was 2020 — and he said, 'Overwatch has to make [this amount of money] in 2020. And then every year after that, it needs a recurring revenue of [this amount of money],'" Kaplan explained.

"And then he says to me, 'If it doesn't [make this amount of money], we're gonna lay off 1,000 people. And that's gonna be on you,'" he continued. "And that was just the biggest 'F*** you' moment I had in my career. It felt surreal to be in that condition ... I had believed I would never work any place but Blizzard."

"I loved it, it was a part of who I was, and I felt I was a part of it, and I literally thought I would retire from that place. I never thought the day would come [that I would leave]. [But] that was it — I was like, 'We're done here.' Luckily, for Blizzard, that CFO is no longer there," Kaplan added.