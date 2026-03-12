Prepare for Forza Horizon 6 with this Xbox/PC racing wheel and pedal bundle — it has great controls and feedback with a sweet 39% discount

The Turtle Beach VelocityOne KD3 Race Wheel & Pedal System for Xbox just got its steep MSRP cut down by 39% to more affordable levels, just in time to help players to train their skills for the upcoming Forza Horizon 6

VelocityOne Wheel screenshots
Turtle Beach's VelocityOne KD3 Racing Wheel (Image credit: Windows Central)

Racing fans are eager to get their hands on the upcoming sixth instalment of Forza Horizon this May.

In the meantime, players can hone their racing skills by practicing with the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race KD3 Wheel and Pedal system for Xbox and PC, which is currently on sale for $274.99 at Best Buy.

