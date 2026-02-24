Xbox partners with Tokyo Drift's Sung Kang for Forza Horizon 6 sweepstakes — want to win a Japanese car culture adventure?
Ten lucky winners who wishlist Forza Horizon 6 could experience a specially curated adventure (with plenty of snacks).
Ever wanted to go on an epic car culture tour of Japan, specially curated for you by Han from The Fast and the Furious? Well, now's your chance to possibly win your own Horizon Passport and experience the very best of Japanese car culture — just for wishlisting Forza Horizon 6.
Xbox has partnered with Sung Kang, the actor best known for portraying Han in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, to give race fans a chance to win a trip to Tokyo, Japan, and experience the car culture highlighted in the next entry of the Forza series, Forza Horizon 6.
How to enter the Horizon Passport sweepstakes
Entering to win the Horizon Passport sweepstakes is surprisingly easy. Fans of Forza who want a chance to go on this specially curated adventure just need to visit the Forza Horizon Sweepstakes website to register with their name, email address, phone number, and home country. Then head to your platform of choice to wishlist Forza Horizon 6. Wishlisting FH6 on Steam, Xbox, or PlayStation counts.
There are a few particular rules to take notice of before entering. Microsoft states that the sweepstakes is only open to legal residents of any Xbox Console supported region — except Russia — and that the winner must be 21 years of age or older. The winner can take a guest along for the trip, but they must also be 21+.
Entries are open until March 23.
Here's what's included in the Horizon Passport sweepstakes prize pack
Ten lucky winners and their guests will win the following:
- Round-trip, coach-class AIR TRANSPORTATION for winner and one (1) guest from a major airport nearest the winner’s home to TOKYO, JAPAN.
- Five nights’ double-occupancy standard HOTEL ACCOMODATIONS in a 4-star Tokyo hotel, including ground transportation to experiences. Arrival in Tokyo: April 27, 2026.
- A JDM CAR experience
- A PROFESSIONAL DRIFTING experience
- SIGHTSEEING around Tokyo
- Visit a car garage for a TUNING AND LIVERY WORKSHOP
- Visit an auto retailer and CAR MUSEUM
- Catch a BULLET TRAIN to Nagoya
- ADVANCED SCREENING of Sung Kang’s new film “Drifter”
- A SUMO WRESTLING experience
- $1000 USD spending allowance for travel expenses not included in prize
Feeling lucky?
