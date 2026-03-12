Click for next article

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is now in its second mid-season content rotation with the launch of Season 02 Reloaded.

While a new Zombies map, Paradox Junction, and the new Black Ops Royale mode are the headline stealers, there's plenty of other goodies to enjoy.

The first event of Season 02 Reloaded, Altitude Tactics, is here, and the mastery reward for completing it is the new Voyak KT-3 assault rifle. As it's an XP event, the good news is you can make it really fast and relatively painless to complete and get the rewards.

Article continues below

How to finish the Black Ops 7 Altitude Tactics event as fast as possible

(Image credit: Windows Central)

As Altitude Tactics is an XP event, to complete it and gain all the rewards, all you need to do is gain XP. All rewards are available to all players; there's no premium track you can buy.

To get the Voyak KT-3 you need to get enough XP to first get all six of the regular rewards. These include a new Universal Camo, Calling Card, Weapon Charm, and more.

There's no right and wrong way to get XP fast, but there are some things you can do to speed it up.

The first thing I recommend is to avoid Multiplayer. Even with 2XP enabled, XP gains in Multiplayer are going to be slower for most of us. My personal preference is to use Endgame, as it's a really easy way to rack up a lot of XP in a short space of time when 2XP events are on as they are now.

The image above shows how much XP I gained from a single match in Endgame, almost enough to unlock the first three rewards. Just drop in, do activities, get as many eliminations as you can, and get out. Rinse and repeat.

Endgame is a really solid way of getting lots of XP quickly and stress-free. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The other mode I always turn to when trying to get events like this done fast is Warzone Casual. Since it's mostly bots, it's not that hard to get lots of XP from a single match. With the added bonus that you get an XP boost if you also own Black Ops 7.

The other tip is to do as many things as you can that reward XP while you're playing your matches. If you've still got Camos to unlock, do some of those, likewise Calling Card or Dark Ops challenges. It's also good to work on the daily and weekly challenges at the same time, since those are essentially free XP on top.

Stack as many XP-gaining things as you can in the mode you're most comfortable in, and take advantage of the 2XP weekend (or tokens if it's expired when you're reading this), and you'll have the event finished in absolutely no time at all.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.