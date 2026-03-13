Click for next article

On this week's episode of the Windows Central Podcast, Daniel and Zac discuss Apple's new MacBook Neo, and how it might impact the Windows PC ecosystem going forward. Is Windows in trouble? Also on this episode, the latest rumors on Windows 12: What's real and what's not?



Plus, we also run down what was announced from Microsoft at GDC 2026, including what we know about Project Helix, the codename for the next Xbox coming in 2027.

NEW: Have a question you want us to answer on the podcast? Send it to us at podcast@windowscentral.com

03:48 - MacBook Neo

46:00 - Windows 12 rumors

1:05:04 - Project Helix

Hosts:

LIVE Video Podcast

You can watch the live, uncut version of the Windows Central Podcast on our YouTube channel!

Will MacBook Neo KILL Windows?! | Windows Central Podcast | 03/12/26 - YouTube Watch On

