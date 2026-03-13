Will MacBook Neo kill Windows?
Podcast: Daniel and Zac discuss Apple's new MacBook Neo and how it might impact the Windows market going forward. Also on this episode: Windows 12 rumors, what's real and what's not? Plus, the latest on Project Helix, the next-gen Xbox.
On this week's episode of the Windows Central Podcast, Daniel and Zac discuss Apple's new MacBook Neo, and how it might impact the Windows PC ecosystem going forward. Is Windows in trouble? Also on this episode, the latest rumors on Windows 12: What's real and what's not?
Plus, we also run down what was announced from Microsoft at GDC 2026, including what we know about Project Helix, the codename for the next Xbox coming in 2027.
NEW: Have a question you want us to answer on the podcast? Send it to us at podcast@windowscentral.com
Timestamps
- 03:48 - MacBook Neo
- 46:00 - Windows 12 rumors
- 1:05:04 - Project Helix
Hosts:
LIVE Video Podcast
You can watch the live, uncut version of the Windows Central Podcast on our YouTube channel!
