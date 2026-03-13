Click for next article

The smart-looking Spotted Camo is one of the new rewards you can unlock in Black Ops Royale.

Call of Duty: Warzone Black Ops Royale is finally here, and with it are some new rewards to unlock for completing challenges.

Of these are the Operator Orders, a series of challenges with somewhat cryptic descriptions that are merely there to point you vaguely in the right direction.

One of the 'easier' ones to complete is the Lost Tags Operator Order, which unlocks the new Spotted weapon Camo. I say 'easier' because it's one of the challenges that doesn't require fighting other players. All you know is that it's in the Old Arsenal area of the map. Here's how to get it done.

Call of Duty Black Ops Royale Lost Tags Operator Order SECRET camo guide! #callofduty #warzone #cod - YouTube Watch On

The Operator Order simply tells you to find lost dog tags in the Old Arsenal area; from there, you're on your own. To get it done, follow the steps below and highlighted in the video clip above.

To find the dog tags and begin the Operator Order, first drop into the Old Arsenal POI. Specifically, you want the tall red construction in the middle.

Head inside it and go to the top floor and locate the desk. On it you'll find the dog tags, so interact to pick them up and you'll unlock the ability to complete the rest of the challenge.