Copilot Health gathers together medical data to help patients and medical experts.

Would you trust AI with your medical information? That's the question that many will ask when seeing the announcement of a new tool from Microsoft called Copilot Health.

But I'm here to tell you that people already trust AI with their health information, so the first question many will come up with is moot — or at least not the most important question.

There are two main questions: can Copilot Health help people who already turn to AI tools, and can Microsoft be the specific company people trust with their medical data?

The fragmentation fix

Copilot Health gathers together medical data from multiple sources to provide context and battle against fragmentation. Health records, wearable data, and health history can all be brought into the tool.

Over 50 wearable devices, including Apple Health, Oura, and Fitbit, can feed data into Copilot Health. Health records from over 50,000 hospitals in the United States also provide information such as visit summaries, medication lists, and test results.

In its announcement post, Microsoft explained that "Copilot Health doesn’t replace your doctor." The company emphasized that the tool "makes every minute you have with them count more."

Data often comes into the hands of medical professionals in pieces. Copilot can gather that information together to provide context and help experts see the entire picture.

"Our health data is so fragmented. It's a bit like having your health as a puzzle, but then scattering all the pieces," said Dr. Xiao Liu, MD PhD, Clinical Research.

"Being able to join all of that gives us a more complete picture of what's affecting your health."

Copilot Health uses information from health organizations across 50 countries. Responses generated by the tool will include citations and links to source material as well as answer cards from Harvard Health.