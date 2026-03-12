Call of Duty: Warzone is testing Casual mode bots in Black Ops Royale, and oh boy, everyone's pissed — "The Warzone scene is cooked"

Players fear that Call of Duty: Warzone will make bots a core part of the new Black Ops Royale mode.

Call of Duty: Warzone has a Casual mode that fills lobbies with bots, and it's testing how they play in the new Black Ops Royale mode next week. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Xbox and Activision's massively popular free-to-play battle royale shooter Call of Duty: Warzone is about to get one of its most highly anticipated additions with Black Ops Royale, a no-loadout mode heavily inspired by the Blackout mode from Black Ops 4. It's the biggest piece of content in Season 2: Reloaded, and it's only hours away from its global release.

What should be a time of feverish excitement and anticipation, however, has quickly become mired in controversy after the Call of Duty team announced that next week, it plans to test having bots play alongside players in Black Ops Royale lobbies in Europe and the Middle East.

