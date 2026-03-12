Click for next article

Call of Duty: Warzone has a Casual mode that fills lobbies with bots, and it's testing how they play in the new Black Ops Royale mode next week.

Xbox and Activision's massively popular free-to-play battle royale shooter Call of Duty: Warzone is about to get one of its most highly anticipated additions with Black Ops Royale, a no-loadout mode heavily inspired by the Blackout mode from Black Ops 4. It's the biggest piece of content in Season 2: Reloaded, and it's only hours away from its global release.

What should be a time of feverish excitement and anticipation, however, has quickly become mired in controversy after the Call of Duty team announced that next week, it plans to test having bots play alongside players in Black Ops Royale lobbies in Europe and the Middle East.

This is similar to the Casual mode currently available for the standard Call of Duty: Warzone battle royale experience, which makes the majority of a match's occupants AI-controlled bots and only features a small amount of actual players.

Article continues below