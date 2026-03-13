Click for next article

Microsoft's official Xbox controller is considered the go-to peripheral for newcomers wanting to play Xbox games with a responsive pad that won't break their bank.

But what if I were to tell you there was a 3rd-party Xbox controller that not only features better controls than Microsoft's but is also cheaper to boot? Enter the GameSir G7 SE, an underrated peripheral that's now on sale for $39.99 at Walmart.

Why buy this controller?