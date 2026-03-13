This stellar Xbox controller with 1,000Hz polling on PC drops below $40, making it an affordable and accurate wired alternative
The GameSir G7 SE is a fantastic budget-friendly wired Xbox controller with Hall Effect analog sticks and triggers, remappable buttons, and more gameplay-enriching features.
Microsoft's official Xbox controller is considered the go-to peripheral for newcomers wanting to play Xbox games with a responsive pad that won't break their bank.
But what if I were to tell you there was a 3rd-party Xbox controller that not only features better controls than Microsoft's but is also cheaper to boot? Enter the GameSir G7 SE, an underrated peripheral that's now on sale for $39.99 at Walmart.
"The GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller for Xbox & PC pairs stellar build quality, respectable controls, and an enticing array of features with an attractive price tag." ~ Zachary Boddy, Former Staff Writer
Windows Central review:⭐⭐⭐⭐½