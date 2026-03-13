Xbox just wiped out most of the excuses game developers use to skip the platform
At GDC 2026, Microsoft revealed major changes to Xbox development, including faster onboarding, public tools, and free backend services through PlayFab Foundation Mode.
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Xbox development is now so much faster that it is becoming difficult for developers to justify skipping the platform. With new tools that help studios scale their games across multiple platforms, Xbox and PC are increasingly positioned as a strong starting point for development.
For context, only two years ago, the process of getting set up to develop for Xbox took around 30 days. Before that, it could take several months.
Microsoft says developers can get to a working Xbox development environment in about 30 minutes.Article continues below
How Microsoft drastically reduced Xbox development setup time
In the past, part of the Xbox development process was slowed down by paperwork. Becoming an Xbox partner meant waiting for contracts to be generated, sent, and processed.
That has now changed. Xbox partner agreements are generated automatically, cutting handling time by more than 90%.
Microsoft has also made Xbox development documentation fully public, which means developers no longer need to become a partner just to read how the platform works.
The Xbox GDK is also publicly accessible. Developers can install it with a single command using the Windows package manager.
GDC 2026: What's Changed in Xbox Development (and Why)What's New:• Onboarding in ~30 minutes: down from 30 days two years ago, and months before that.• Modular onboarding: start building before you're fully approved.• Automated agreements: 90%+ reduction in handling… pic.twitter.com/0Mt9TjBaBAMarch 11, 2026
Xbox games now build as standard x64 projects, like PC, which means the process is far closer to regular PC development than it used to be.
To help developers get started, Microsoft now provides more than 100 open source examples showing how to integrate Xbox features into a game.
What is Foundation Mode?
Foundation Mode is a new PlayFab offering announced at GDC 2026, giving Xbox developers access to core PlayFab services. Now, if, like me, you are not a developer and have no idea what any of that means, I did do some research so I can explain it.
PlayFab is a backend services platform that provides the infrastructure many modern games rely on. Think multiplayer lobbies, matchmaking, leaderboards, and similar systems.
PlayFab is owned by Microsoft and runs on Azure, its cloud infrastructure.
Until now, PlayFab has been a paid service. Those costs could stack up quickly, which could be difficult for developers of all sizes.
Microsoft has now changed that with Foundation Mode. The service is now free for developers shipping games on Xbox, providing tools like matchmaking, multiplayer lobbies, networking, cross saves, leaderboards, and more.
These services cover several areas developers usually have to build themselves, including player identity, progression, multiplayer systems, community features, live service management, economies, and gameplay data.
Developers can also start using these tools as soon as they commit to shipping a game on Xbox, with no Azure subscription or payment setup required.
Even better, the systems are cross-platform. That means developers can use the same backend services for players across iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, PC, and PlayStation.
🗨️ Is this enough to convince developers not to skip Xbox or does more work need to be done?
Xbox is clearly lowering the barrier to entry here, but is it enough? I think it is getting close, though I would still like to see that 30% platform cut reduced to around 20% to make it even more competitive.
Let me know your thoughts in the comments and make sure you take part in our poll below:
Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.
Adam is a Psychology Master’s graduate passionate about gaming, community building, and digital engagement. A lifelong Xbox fan since 2001, he started with Halo: Combat Evolved and remains an avid achievement hunter. Over the years, he has engaged with several Discord communities, helping them get established and grow. Gaming has always been more than a hobby for Adam—it’s where he’s met many friends, taken on new challenges, and connected with communities that share his passion.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.