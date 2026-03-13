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Xbox development is now so much faster that it is becoming difficult for developers to justify skipping the platform. With new tools that help studios scale their games across multiple platforms, Xbox and PC are increasingly positioned as a strong starting point for development.

For context, only two years ago, the process of getting set up to develop for Xbox took around 30 days. Before that, it could take several months.

Microsoft says developers can get to a working Xbox development environment in about 30 minutes.

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How Microsoft drastically reduced Xbox development setup time

Xbox GDC image on developing for Xbox (Image credit: Microsoft)

In the past, part of the Xbox development process was slowed down by paperwork. Becoming an Xbox partner meant waiting for contracts to be generated, sent, and processed.

That has now changed. Xbox partner agreements are generated automatically, cutting handling time by more than 90%.

Microsoft has also made Xbox development documentation fully public, which means developers no longer need to become a partner just to read how the platform works.

The Xbox GDK is also publicly accessible. Developers can install it with a single command using the Windows package manager.

GDC 2026: What's Changed in Xbox Development (and Why)What's New:• Onboarding in ~30 minutes: down from 30 days two years ago, and months before that.• Modular onboarding: start building before you're fully approved.• Automated agreements: 90%+ reduction in handling… pic.twitter.com/0Mt9TjBaBAMarch 11, 2026

Xbox games now build as standard x64 projects, like PC, which means the process is far closer to regular PC development than it used to be.

To help developers get started, Microsoft now provides more than 100 open source examples showing how to integrate Xbox features into a game.

What is Foundation Mode?

Xbox GDK image showing PlayFab (Image credit: Microsoft)

Foundation Mode is a new PlayFab offering announced at GDC 2026, giving Xbox developers access to core PlayFab services. Now, if, like me, you are not a developer and have no idea what any of that means, I did do some research so I can explain it.

PlayFab is a backend services platform that provides the infrastructure many modern games rely on. Think multiplayer lobbies, matchmaking, leaderboards, and similar systems.

PlayFab is owned by Microsoft and runs on Azure, its cloud infrastructure.

Until now, PlayFab has been a paid service. Those costs could stack up quickly, which could be difficult for developers of all sizes.

Microsoft has now changed that with Foundation Mode. The service is now free for developers shipping games on Xbox, providing tools like matchmaking, multiplayer lobbies, networking, cross saves, leaderboards, and more.

These services cover several areas developers usually have to build themselves, including player identity, progression, multiplayer systems, community features, live service management, economies, and gameplay data.

Developers can also start using these tools as soon as they commit to shipping a game on Xbox, with no Azure subscription or payment setup required.

Even better, the systems are cross-platform. That means developers can use the same backend services for players across iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, PC, and PlayStation.

🗨️ Is this enough to convince developers not to skip Xbox or does more work need to be done?

Xbox is clearly lowering the barrier to entry here, but is it enough? I think it is getting close, though I would still like to see that 30% platform cut reduced to around 20% to make it even more competitive.

Let me know your thoughts in the comments and make sure you take part in our poll below:

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