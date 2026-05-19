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Xbox is expanding its Stream Your Own Game library with nearly 70 more games this month, bringing quite an extensive list of additions. For those who don’t know, Xbox’s Stream Your Own Game program allows you to use Xbox Cloud Gaming to stream your owned Xbox games across devices.

Before we continue, though, allow me a small tangent here. Do we type XBOX now, or do we type Xbox? For my own sanity, I’ll stick with Xbox, but do let me know which you prefer amid Xbox’s big bold refresh.

Anyway, back to the games. Shoutout to TrueAchievements for compiling the list, as I’ve nabbed it from them, so here’s the full lineup: