The Xbox Game Pass 'Stream Your Own Game' library grows again with nearly 70 new titles to play from the cloud
News
By Adam Hales published
Xbox has added nearly 70 more owned games to Xbox Cloud Gaming, including Forza Horizon 6, Katana ZERO, and Oxenfree.
0
Join the conversation
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Subscribe to our newsletter
Xbox is expanding its Stream Your Own Game library with nearly 70 more games this month, bringing quite an extensive list of additions. For those who don’t know, Xbox’s Stream Your Own Game program allows you to use Xbox Cloud Gaming to stream your owned Xbox games across devices.
Before we continue, though, allow me a small tangent here. Do we type XBOX now, or do we type Xbox? For my own sanity, I’ll stick with Xbox, but do let me know which you prefer amid Xbox’s big bold refresh.
Anyway, back to the games. Shoutout to TrueAchievements for compiling the list, as I’ve nabbed it from them, so here’s the full lineup: