The Xbox Game Pass 'Stream Your Own Game' library grows again with nearly 70 new titles to play from the cloud

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Xbox has added nearly 70 more owned games to Xbox Cloud Gaming, including Forza Horizon 6, Katana ZERO, and Oxenfree.

Stream Your Own Game” alongside box art for Forza Horizon 6, Katana ZERO, TMNT Cowabunga Collection, and A Plague Tale: Innocence.
Forza Horizon 6 is the biggest new addition to the library. (Image credit: XBOX | Askiisoft | Digital Eclipse | Asobo Studio)

Xbox is expanding its Stream Your Own Game library with nearly 70 more games this month, bringing quite an extensive list of additions. For those who don’t know, Xbox’s Stream Your Own Game program allows you to use Xbox Cloud Gaming to stream your owned Xbox games across devices.

Before we continue, though, allow me a small tangent here. Do we type XBOX now, or do we type Xbox? For my own sanity, I’ll stick with Xbox, but do let me know which you prefer amid Xbox’s big bold refresh.