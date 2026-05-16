Xbox has officially become XBOX because apparently we weren't typing loud enough

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A few days ago, Asha Sharma, Xbox CEO, posted a seemingly innocent poll on X/Twitter: Should it be Xbox or XBOX? I say seemingly innocent because the results have been implemented already, and Xbox has officially changed its name on social media to the loud and proud XBOX. All caps, all the time.



Will I be writing XBOX in all of my articles going forward? Absolutely not. I reject the typeface entirely, mostly because I don't want to sound like a gran on Facebook who accidentally hit caps lock and can't figure out HOW TO TURN IT OFF. But there's another reason: this is clearly a marketing stunt, and a very clever one at that.

A new era of XBOX? Well, almost.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

The change itself isn't an offical one, Xbox won't be "XBOX" on all legal documentation going forward. They have simply changed their X/Twitter handle to XBOX, following 65% of respondents on the controversial poll responding as such.



This is the full extent of the change thus far, but it's incredibly clever engagement bait, and it's nice to see Xbox having some fun with its community.

The amount of Reddit threads, articles and social media impressions generated from this simple case change is quite a sight to behold but it means more to the fans than that.



Many see the move to XBOX as the more bullish approach they want from Xbox, something it's arguably lacked under previous leadership in recent years.



The all-caps motif also harks back to the brand's early, edgy days. And with this year marking Xbox’s 25th anniversary, what better time for fans to proudly shout their love for XBOX? Some users have gone so far as to demand that the console literally scream "XBOX!" at them on boot-up like an old-school SEGA game. Personally, I'm not sure how far Sharma is willing to take this caps-lock attitude, but for now, the fans are definitely listening and appreciating the new tone.



What do you think of XBOX? Let us know in the comments!