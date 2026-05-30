The indie game that toppled Forza Horizon 6 off Metacritic is now out for Xbox and PC — and I deeply regret letting it slip under my radar until now
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By Alexander Cope published
Mina the Hollower is a new 2D action-adventure game from the creators of the modern indie classic, Shovel Knight. If you're an old-school fan of Game Boy Color games or Zelda, here's why this should be on your wishlist
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Recently, Forza Horizon 6, the latest entry in Microsoft's flagship racing franchise, has had its high Metacritic scores overtaken by an unlikely indie title, Mina the Hollower, with a Metacritic score of 92.