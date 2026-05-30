The indie game that toppled Forza Horizon 6 off Metacritic is now out for Xbox and PC — and I deeply regret letting it slip under my radar until now

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Mina the Hollower is a new 2D action-adventure game from the creators of the modern indie classic, Shovel Knight. If you're an old-school fan of Game Boy Color games or Zelda, here's why this should be on your wishlist

A gloomy, gothic-horror moody image of a young mouse-like humanoid with a whip prepares to explore an ancient castle in the middle of nowhere.
What a horrible night to have a curse. (Image credit: Yacht Club Games)

Recently, Forza Horizon 6, the latest entry in Microsoft's flagship racing franchise, has had its high Metacritic scores overtaken by an unlikely indie title, Mina the Hollower, with a Metacritic score of 92.