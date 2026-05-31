Yacht club games says Xbox Play Anywhere "not off the table" for Mina the Hollower

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Yacht Club Games says Xbox Play Anywhere is not planned for launch, but the feature could arrive for Mina the Hollower in the future.

Mina the Hollower promotional artwork featuring Mina centered between two dark fantasy characters against a purple gothic background.
Mina The Hollower is the new best-rated game of 2026. (Image credit: Yacht Club Games)