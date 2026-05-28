Click for next article

And its place at the top of the top disappeared almost as quickly as it arrived. Forza Horizon 6 was released just over a week ago and quickly rose to the top of Metacritic with a score of 91.

In fact, I even mentioned that it was the highest-rated game of the year, but that immediately changed by the time I was finished writing. Mina the Hollower received absolutely glowing reviews from critics online and currently sits at a 92 on Metacritic at the time of writing.

So, just what is Mina the Hollower? Well, fans of Yacht Club Games may already be familiar with the studio if you’ve ever sunk your teeth into Shovel Knight, as Mina the Hollower comes from those exact developers. The game features 8-bit visuals reminiscent of the old Game Boy Color era, but modernized with updated gameplay systems and features.