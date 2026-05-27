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For those unaware (and I’ll admit I was too), new studio Maverick Games was formed by former Playground Games creative director Mike Brown alongside other senior developers from the Forza Horizon series.

The team is currently working on its own game and has now teased on X (formerly Twitter), that a trailer reveal is coming soon ahead of Sony’s State of Play, which is set for June 2, 2026, at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. BST, now to be clear, the team are revealing their game on the same day, not that i