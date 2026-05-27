Former Forza Horizon creatives at Maverick Games are finally preparing to reveal their first project ahead of Sony's "State of Play"

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Creative director Mike Brown and more developers have teased a reveal for their new narrative-led open-world racing game.

Maverick Games logo displayed on a purple space-themed background with glowing neon streaks in the bottom left corner.
Maverick Games Logo (Image credit: Maverick Games | Twitter)

For those unaware (and I’ll admit I was too), new studio Maverick Games was formed by former Playground Games creative director Mike Brown alongside other senior developers from the Forza Horizon series.

The team is currently working on its own game and has now teased on X (formerly Twitter), that a trailer reveal is coming soon ahead of Sony’s State of Play, which is set for June 2, 2026, at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. BST, now to be clear, the team are revealing their game on the same day, not that i