Forza Horizon 6 pulls in over 270,000 Steam players at launch, and the number is still climbing as Playground’s racer picks up momentum
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By Adam Hales published
Forza Horizon 6 has officially launched worldwide, and Steam player numbers are already far beyond what Forza Horizon 5 achieved.
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Forza Horizon 6 just released today, May 19, 2026, for players who purchased the base game or have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, following a five-day early access period for Premium Edition owners.
Forza Horizon 6 also marks the series’ first time in the long-requested Japan setting, giving players the opportunity to explore an open-world version of Japan with a huge variety of cars, though not my favorite car, which is the 1967 Chevrolet Impala.
During that early access period, the game managed to hit over 170,000 concurrent players on Steam, marking an impressive start for Playground Games' latest entry.
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