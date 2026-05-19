Forza Horizon 6 pulls in over 270,000 Steam players at launch, and the number is still climbing as Playground’s racer picks up momentum

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Forza Horizon 6 has officially launched worldwide, and Steam player numbers are already far beyond what Forza Horizon 5 achieved.

Forza Horizon 6 screenshot of
In-game screenshot of Forza Horizon 6 (Image credit: Michael Hoglund)

Forza Horizon 6 just released today, May 19, 2026, for players who purchased the base game or have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, following a five-day early access period for Premium Edition owners.

Forza Horizon 6 also marks the series’ first time in the long-requested Japan setting, giving players the opportunity to explore an open-world version of Japan with a huge variety of cars, though not my favorite car, which is the 1967 Chevrolet Impala.

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