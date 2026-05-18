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Future games in major single player PlayStation franchises like God of War and Horizon will no longer come to PC, and will be completely exclusive to PlayStation consoles.

PlayStation maker Sony has historically attracted players to its consoles by releasing its first-party, high-profile single player games exclusively on its systems, though throughout the last several years, it's been bringing them to PC via Steam months or years after their initial launch as well. Now, however, it appears the firm's time releasing titles on PC has come to an end.

According to a new report from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, PlayStation CEO Hermen Hulst told the gaming brand's employees that Sony will no longer publish any of its single player games on PC in a meeting on Monday, meaning that they'll now be completely exclusive to the PS5 and future console systems.

Notably, this news comes after