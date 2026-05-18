Report: PlayStation won't release its single player games on Windows PC or Steam anymore — putting pressure on Xbox as it considers bringing exclusives back
Sony is making its single player PlayStation games completely console exclusive. Will Xbox respond?
PlayStation maker Sony has historically attracted players to its consoles by releasing its first-party, high-profile single player games exclusively on its systems, though throughout the last several years, it's been bringing them to PC via Steam months or years after their initial launch as well. Now, however, it appears the firm's time releasing titles on PC has come to an end.
According to a new report from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, PlayStation CEO Hermen Hulst told the gaming brand's employees that Sony will no longer publish any of its single player games on PC in a meeting on Monday, meaning that they'll now be completely exclusive to the PS5 and future console systems.
Notably, this news comes after