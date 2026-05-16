I reckon Asha Sharma wants to give Xbox its exclusive games back — but these PlayStation comments reveal why Microsoft probably won't let her

Master Chief on PlayStation is the end of an era for Xbox, and in a lot of ways, the end of its identity.

"I hear you," Xbox CEO Asha Sharma said, when asked about Xbox exclusives.

It's the most fractious debate around Xbox in recent times: that of exclusive content. A couple of years ago, Xbox announced that it will no longer have exclusive games, as if it was something to be proud of. Digital platforms revolve around exclusive content. I subscribe to Netflix to exclusively get WWE. I subscribe to Disney+ to exclusively get Star Wars content. I buy a Nintendo Switch to get access to Mario and Super Metroid. The list goes on, and it's an obvious narrative to sell to consumers: join our ecosystem; get exclusive content you can't get anywhere else!

Microsoft disagrees.

Microsoft's pursuit of a 30% gaming margin led Xbox to start putting its games like Halo, Forza, Gears of War, and Fable onto other platforms. In some cases, it shouted this from the rooftops in a celebratory manner, alongside its much-hated "This is an Xbox" campaign, which inexplicably marketed competitor platforms who would love nothing more than to see Windows and Xbox die.

Without exclusive content, it seems inevitable that Xbox has decreased desirability. With fewer users, you risk putting the platform into a death spiral: fewer users means means more games exclusively skipping the platform, which in turn means fewer users. This dark cloud has been hanging over Xbox for years now, with customers and developers alike worried for its long-term viability.

I believe new CEO Asha Sharma wants to bring Xbox exclusives back. If you look into her background at Instacart, it was built on exclusivity deals for e-commerce fulfillment. She's mentioned the idea of exploring exclusive games for Xbox again. She has a real competitor spirit: something Microsoft seems to lack under Satya Nadella.

But, there's a big problem. What's the point of creating desire, marketing, and exclusive content for your hardware ecosystem when you can't actually procure stock to sell?

Indeed, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo are already selling through every unit they can get their hands on. Yes, even Xbox. The demand is there, but the price of memory and other components has broken the business model. And the big three are all impacted.

It doesn't leave Asha Sharma with a lot of wiggle room.

The memory rout is eating into stock, and demand

The video game industry is under pressure from a multi-pronged macroeconomic nightmare. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The video game industry is worth more than ever overall, but the traditional platform holders are struggling from a variety of "headwinds."

This is the year of Grand Theft Auto 6. This is the year Call of Duty stops shipping on past-gen consoles, like the PlayStation 4. But despite this, PlayStation itself, the market leader, is warning investors that PS5 hardware sales will decline 6% year-over-year, "due to a decrease in unit sales." This follows a 46% year-over-year decline already, reported this month.

How is it that even PlayStation, who has an exclusive marketing activation with Grand Theft Auto 6, is predicting a hardware sales decline?

The answer is pretty simple: Amazon, Google, and other AI hyperscalers have already purchased all the memory, now and future allocations too. There's a huge shortage of components for consumer electronics, with Nintendo also raising prices specifically later this year as its fixed-price component contracts expire. Console makers know that traditional gamers won't bite at these new, painful higher prices, particularly when their disposable income is also seeing a generational squeeze.

"Unfortunately, the recent surge in memory and other component prices," Nintendo explained, "and the changes in the market environment, including trends in the foreign exchange market and the price of oil, are all factors that we anticipate will continue over the medium to long term."

Microsoft is obviously part of engineering this problem, with its own hyperscaler ambitions. Unfortunately, the memory Microsoft acquired is not being sent to Xbox, it's being sent to Azure, so we can use Copilot to generate cat memes, deepfakes, and pretentious LinkedIn think-pieces with greater efficiency.

Consumer electronics prices are constantly creeping up, as fixed-price memory contracts expire. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

Xbox in essence has been sabotaged at both ends by Microsoft here, creating a self-actuating problem and self-fulfilling prophecy. Microsoft knows Xbox can't procure memory at a reasonable price. Microsoft knows Xbox can't sell hardware at an even vaguely reasonable margin in this current climate. And Microsoft knows putting Halo, Gears, and Forza on PlayStation destroys Xbox's desirability as a hardware ecosystem.

Microsoft engineered the predicament Xbox now finds itself in. CEO Satya Nadella said during the FTC trial that he hates the idea of software exclusivity, arguing against the frankly ridiculous accusations that Microsoft would move to make games like Call of Duty exclusive. Indeed, Nadella has a long history of killing any and all Microsoft hardware initiatives, with Surface on the ropes and Windows Phone six feet under.

I'm sure if Satya Nadella had his way, Xbox would devolve into a simple publisher. It's a better margin business on