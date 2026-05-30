007 First Light becomes IO Interactive's fastest-selling game by hitting a significant milestone in its first 24 hours
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By Adam Hales published
007 First Light has become IO Interactive's fastest-selling game ever, reaching 1.5 million sales within its first 24 hours.
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Whether it's a testament to the Bond name or the sheer talent on display at IO Interactive, 007 First Light has become the studio's fastest-selling game ever, hitting more than 1.5 million sales within its first 24 hours.
It's quite impressive to look at the journey IO Interactive has been on. The studio, best known for the Hitman series, has become one of the more interesting AAA success stories in gaming.
Things weren't always looking so positive for the de