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Whether it's a testament to the Bond name or the sheer talent on display at IO Interactive, 007 First Light has become the studio's fastest-selling game ever, hitting more than 1.5 million sales within its first 24 hours.

It's quite impressive to look at the journey IO Interactive has been on. The studio, best known for the Hitman series, has become one of the more interesting AAA success stories in gaming.

Things weren't always looking so positive for the de