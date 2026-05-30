Click for next article

Somehow Minecraft returned, and this time it's squared. The sequel to the worst movie I saw last year has been fully revealed as A Minecraft Movie Squared. Annoyingly, it's not a bad title, but there's been more revealed at Minecraft Live, so I'll put my feelings aside and do my best to simply deliver the details.

The film is expected to release on July 23, 2027, with Kirsten Dunst, who many will know from her role as Mary Jane in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, set to star as Steve's female counterpart, Alex.

There's more, though. Legendary British actor Matt Berry, a man with a voice to die for, is also set to appear. While his role is currently unconfirmed, his outfit has led some fans to speculate that he'll play the popular creepypasta character Herobrine. For those unfamiliar, Herobrine is a ghost-like figure rumored to haunt players' worlds, with the legend dating back to 2010.