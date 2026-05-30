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Microsoft isn’t called the software giant for nothing. CEO Satya Nadella has acknowledged that co‑founder Bill Gates’s“software factory vision” was instrumental in turning the company into a profitable powerhouse. But Nadella has also cautioned that this formula may no longer hold in the age of AI. Looking ahead, he signaled that Microsoft will pivot toward security, quality, and AI transformation as its core business priorities.

Windows and Office are foundational to Microsoft's ecosystem, with broad adoption worldwide and generating massive recurring revenue. But the company's Office product could be looking at a serious threat to its dominance in the space. Enter Euro-Office.

"A coalition of European enterprises and community organizations," including IONOS, Nextcloud, Eurostack, XWiki, OpenProject, Soverin, Abilian, and BTactic, is behind Euro-Office, which is a Europe-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) designed to give Microsoft Office and Google Docs a run for their money (via ZDNet).