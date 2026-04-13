"Digital sovereignty is not optional": France's government is ditching Windows to reduce its reliance on "American tools"

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France is adopting Linux-based operating systems to reduce reliance on U.S. tech giants.

France national flag with Linux &quot;Tux&quot; mascot and Windows 11 wallpaper
France’s government is ditching Windows for Linux in a push for digital sovereignty. (Image credit: Getty Images | Larry Ewing | Microsoft)