ON THIS DAY: Microsoft offers an olive branch for users of 'Non-Genuine' Windows PCs to get a Windows 10 upgrade
Microsoft’s decision to offer full Windows 10 upgrades to non‑genuine PCs marked a rare moment of outreach — and a major shift in how the company thought about Windows adoption.
On this day 11 years ago, Microsoft surprised the industry by extending full Windows 10 upgrades to non‑genuine Windows PCs — a move that felt almost unthinkable at the time. It signaled a dramatic pivot in Microsoft’s strategy: prioritizing a unified, modern Windows ecosystem over strict licensing enforcement.
The licensing decision underscored how urgently Microsoft wanted users off fragmented, insecure versions of Windows and onto a single platform it could update, secure, and build on. Looking back, it was a foundational moment that shaped the Windows‑as‑a‑service era and set the tone for the company’s more open, user‑friendly approach in the years that followed. — Daniel Rubino, Editor-in-Chief
(The article below was originally published on May 15th, 2015, by John Callaham.)
Earlier this year, Microsoft said that owners of PCs with licensed versions of Windows 7 and/or Windows 8.1 would be able to update to Windows 10 for free for a year after the OS is launched sometime later this summer. Today, the company's head of the Operating System division, Terry Myerson, offered an olive branch to those PC owners who are running a "Non-Genuine" version of Windows to get upgraded to Windows 10 as well.
In March, Myerson hinted that pirates would also be able to update to Windows 10 for free, but then the company backtracked on that move, saying that even if pirates do update their old non-licensed version of Windows to Windows 10, they will still be using an un-licensed software product.
While those PC users with a "Non-Genuine" version of Windows are still not eligible for the free update to Windows 10, Myerson did give them hope to get a cheap upgrade in a blog post today:
Myerson also stated what people who use a non-licensed version of Windows 10 will see on their desktop:
Source: Microsoft
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John Callaham was a former contributor for Windows Central, covering Windows Phone, Surface, gaming, and more.
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