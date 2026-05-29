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Hollow Knight: Silksong was one of last year's biggest success stories, selling more than 7 million copies and breaking records following its release. While I'm sure the game needs no introduction at this point, I'm going to give it one anyway.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is the long-awaited sequel to Hollow Knight from Team Cherry, a 2D Metroidvania that took a mere six agonizing years to arrive. If you’re familiar with the genre, you’ll know it hinges on exploration, difficult bosses and finding secrets.

Thankfully, the wait proved worthwhile for most fans. Silksong quickly earned critical acclaim and attracted millions of players across Xbox, Xbox Game Pass, PC, PlayStation, and