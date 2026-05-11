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An official screenshot of Stellar Blade, the PS5 console exclusive published by PlayStation that could be coming to Xbox at some point. Its newly announced sequel might at launch, too.

Just over two years ago, developer SHIFT UP and PlayStation Publishing released Stellar Blade for the PS5 — an exclusive for the console, and a sci-fi action RPG that rapidly became a big hit on the platform. Clearly inspired by the beloved 2017 ARPG NieR: Automata, the game was highly praised for its satisfying fast-paced combat systems and audiovisual presentation, though its writing had a mixed reception.

Still, Stellar Blade performed incredibly well, and eventually came to PC via Steam a year after launch; it sold excellently there, too, to the point where SHIFT UP made mention of "engaging an even broader global audience" beyond PS5 and PC. Naturally, this made everyone think the studio was looking to make an Xbox port, with recent statements on its website fueling that speculation further.

That brings us to today, with the developer's Q1 2026 financial report announcing the news that SHIFT UP plans to break away from Sony and PlayStation in order to self-publish its projects and properties, while also officially revealing that Stellar Blade is getting a sequel.

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"Notably, starting with this next title, SHIFT UP will transition to a first-party service model. This will allow us to lead marketing strategies that fully reflect the distinctive identity of the [Stellar Blade] IP, and we expect to communicate the unique appeal of its universe to players more directly and effectively," the earnings report reads. "Building on the strong fandom and evergreen IP status established by the first [Stellar Blade], we are formulating an optimal go-to-market strategy designed to maximize sales and reach a broad global audience from day one."

"With three key tailwinds — high-quality self-publishing capabilities, a sales maximization strategy, and a proven IP fanbase — we are confident the next title will deliver meaningfully improved results compared to its predecessor," the studio added.

Stellar Blade sold incredibly well on PC, suggesting that it would be a strong performer on Xbox too if SHIFT UP brought it to Microsoft's consoles. (Image credit: PlayStation Publishing LLC)

I'm not entirely sure what "the distinctive identity of the IP" means, or how going independent will allow SHIFT UP to "lead marketing strategies that fully reflect" it in ways that it couldn't under PlayStation. It could be something related to the attractive appearance of its protagonist Eve, which was celebrated by many, but that's just a guess.

What does appear clear, though, is that mentions of reaching "a broad global audience from day one" seem like a clear allusion to Xbox and plans to bring Stellar Blade to Microsoft's platform, and perhaps also Nintendo Switch 2 as well. By going independent, SHIFT UP could release Stellar Blade's sequel anywhere it wants, and may be negotiating with Sony to do the same with the original action RPG too.

Ultimately, only time will tell if the studio brings the Stellar Blade franchise to Xbox, but between these comments and previous ones, I'd argue it's looking very likely that it does. Since the series already came to PC, I also think it's likely we'll see the sequel release on PC day one, if not everywhere.

Should the series make it to Xbox in the end, I suspect it will perform very well on Microsoft's consoles. After all, it's one of the most popular action RPGs in recent memory, and was a strong seller on PC when it released on that platform. I'm sure there are tons of Xbox fans who would love to get their hands on it, just like there were with Helldivers 2 before that game came to Xbox last year and proceeded to sell like hotcakes.

Would you be excited to see Stellar Blade and/or its sequel come to Xbox? Do you believe the sequel will launch on it? Share your thoughts in the comments, and in the below poll.

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