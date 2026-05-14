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Halo: Campaign Evolved is set to release this year for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and, yes, to the dismay of many Xbox fans, PlayStation 5, despite ongoing drama surrounding Halo Studios

Now, my personal view is that if this helps Halo survive, then as a longtime fan, I’m happy. However, as an Xbox fan too, it feels like Xbox as a brand, especially its hardware division, is on thin ice, at least from my perspective anyway, which may sound extreme.

And yes, I’m aware Project Helix is coming (which I'm excited for), but I digress. Halo appearing on PlayStation still feels weird to me. This is the franchise that helped kickstart Xbox, and now it’s becoming one of several games helping keep PlayStation afloat as Sony continues scrambling after its failed live service push and lack of games.

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