“This is still very insane to see”: Halo: Campaign Evolved is stocking PS5 shelves in GameStop

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Halo: Campaign Evolved appearing on PS5 store shelves has reignited debate around Xbox exclusives and the future of Halo.

Placeholder PS5 case for Halo: Campaign Evolved displayed on a GameStop shelf beside other PlayStation 5 games.
Halo: Campaign Evolved on PS5 (Image credit: u/maxkid1995 | Xbox | PlayStation)

Halo: Campaign Evolved is set to release this year for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and, yes, to the dismay of many Xbox fans, PlayStation 5, despite ongoing drama surrounding Halo Studios

Now, my personal view is that if this helps Halo survive, then as a longtime fan, I’m happy. However, as an Xbox fan too, it feels like Xbox as a brand, especially its hardware division, is on thin ice, at least from my perspective anyway, which may sound extreme.

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