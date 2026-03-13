Click for next article

Project Helix is real. After new Xbox CEO Asha Sharma confirmed the codename for Xbox’s next-generation console on X, a GDC presentation has now given us our first real details about the system.

The presentation revealed more about what to expect from Xbox’s next console, which is designed as a hybrid that can run both console and PC games. Despite that flexibility, it is still very much a console, regardless of what some Team Blue fanboys online might say.

What Microsoft revealed about Project Helix

AMD x Project Helix (Image credit: AMD | Microsoft)

Xbox had a rather strong showing at GDC. While the conference is aimed at developers, it still managed to deliver plenty of details for the rest of us.

From the return of backward compatibility, to Auto SR on the Xbox Ally X, to Xbox Mode arriving on Windows 11 next month, there was a lot to take in. Of course, the biggest news was fresh details about the long-rumored Project Helix.

So let’s go over what was actually revealed.

Project Helix is designed as a hybrid console and PC device. It will run traditional Xbox console games, while also supporting PC titles from other storefronts such as Steam and Epic Games.

The console will run on a custom AMD system-on-chip (SoC), which combines both the CPU and GPU into one piece of hardware that powers the system. The chip is expected to use AMD’s next-generation architecture and focus on improvements to ray tracing, the technology used to improve lighting and reflections in games.

There is also plenty happening behind the scenes. The console will include new DirectX features such as work graphs, which allow the graphics processor to handle more tasks, alongside neural texture compression, which should reduce the file size of textures, and DirectStorage, which should help move data faster from the SSD to the GPU.

Another huge feature is the inclusion of FSR Diamond, which relies on machine learning to improve gaming performance, as well as visuals, and is an evolution of AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution.

The technology helps games look sharper while also improving frame rates, allowing developers to push more demanding visuals without sacrificing smooth performance.

Alpha kits for Project Helix are expected to ship to developers in 2027. For comparison, Xbox Series development kits were sent to developers in 2020, with the consoles launching later that year in November 2020, so make of that what you will.

There is still a lot to learn about Project Helix, but the early details are already sounding promising and exciting.

