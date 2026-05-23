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This is genuinely the most mind-blowing controller if you're into racing games.

One of the products that's pricked up our ears the most in recent times is GameSir's wild-looking controller with a full racing wheel in the middle. Not only does it look unlike anything else on the market, it's also one of the most innovative ideas I've seen in years.

It's still a long way off, with the current projections for a Q1 2027 launch, but I stumbled across one at this year's Sim Racing Expo in Charlotte, so naturally, I grabbed it with both hands.

The unit I spent some time with is still very much a prototype, but honestly, I can't stop thinking about it. It's truly one of the most mind-blowing pieces of technology I've touched in recent times.