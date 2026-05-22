The internet of 2026 can feel a bit like a ghost town (or worse, a town populated entirely by mannequins). Between the deluge of AI-generated "slop," the cold grip of algorithmic feeds that only want to keep you angry, and the cynical influence of venture capital firms treating hobbyists like data points, the soul of the web has been feeling a little thin lately.

At Windows Central, we’re tired of the double heap of negativity and cynicism and the "dead internet" vibe. As we approach our 20th anniversary next year, we’ve decided the best way to move forward is to look back at what made us great in the first place: You.

So, we’re getting back to our roots. We’re reclaiming the "community" in community journalism. And while we have some massive site features on the horizon, we wanted to start with something that celebrates the pure, chaotic, unfiltered joy of gaming.

Welcome to REPLAY.

What is REPLAY?

REPLAY is our new dedicated hub designed to highlight the moments that make gaming special. It’s not about being a pro-tier influencer or having the highest K/D ratio in the lobby. It’s about that one time your car in Forza Horizon 6 hit a physics glitch and launched into low-earth orbit. It’s about the "one-in-a-million" sniper shot you took while sneezing. It’s about the "how did I survive that?" clutches, and the "only in a video game" moments that make you laugh until your stomach hurts.

If you’re playing on a PC, an Xbox, or a handheld (we see you, ROG Ally and Steam Deck users), we want your clips, like the ones below:

How it Works

We want to see what you’re playing right now. Whether you’re tearing up the streets in the latest "banger" like Forza Horizon 6 or diving back into a retro classic, the process is simple:

Capture it: Grab that 30-second clip of pure madness. Submit it: Head to windowscentral.com/replay and show us what you’ve got. Get Featured: We’ll be showcasing the best community submissions alongside what the Windows Central staff is currently playing.

Win the "Prize of the Month"

Because we want to reward you for helping us fight back against the gloom, we’re putting our money where our mouth is. Every month, we’ll select a standout clip and award the creator a $100 / £100 Amazon Gift Card.

No hoops, no AI-generated judging, just real people picking the coolest stuff from our community.

A Return to Our Roots: The Forums are coming back

REPLAY is just the first step in a much larger 2026 roadmap. For those who have been with us since the beginning, you know that Windows Central didn’t start as a news site: it started as a community. We were only forums once upon a time.

In a world where social media sites are becoming increasingly hostile or fragmented, we want to bring that "home base" feeling back. We are thrilled to tease the official return of our Forums. We're not moving away from the "comment section" mentality, so feel free to continue to use that (it'll gain new features in the future, too), but we also want a space for real discussions, troubleshooting, and camaraderie (plus a few of us have asked for this!).

We'll be revamping the forum layout and structure in the coming days, so this is just a teaser announcement, as we have some work to do first.

We also have our Windows Central LIVE shows, like the long-running Windows Central Podcast, and our slowly-ramping-up Ctrl-Alt-Discuss show, where we hang out with you, answer questions, and maybe even share a few secrets we're hearing from our reporting.

Additionally, the easiest way to support us right now is simply signing up for a free Windows Central Insider Membership, which lets you view poll results, optionally get our newsletters, and of course, join our comments.

Seriously, it's a big help, as the best way to stay connected as we roll out these new community-focused features over the next year.

Why This Matters Now

It sounds dramatic, but being a human on the internet in 2026 is an act of rebellion. The algorithms don't care if you're having fun; they only care if you're clicking. We want to change the feeling. We want Windows Central to be a place where we celebrate our shared obsession with technology and gaming without the layer of bitterness that seems to coat everything else these days.

We are incredibly grateful to our audience for sticking with us for nearly two decades. Heading into our 20th year, we aren't looking to become more "corporate"—we’re looking to become more human.

So, show us what you’re playing. Show us the glitches. Show us the wins. Let’s make the internet fun again.

Submit your clips here: windowscentral.com/replay (and you can always find it at the top of the site in the meganav, for future access!)