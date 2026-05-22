"I regard it as a great missed opportunity": Former DOOM dev reveals new details about Xbox's canceled Halo 'Titan' MMO that never saw the light of day

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New information about Microsoft's canceled Halo MMO has come to light thanks to Sandy Petersen.

Halo Infinite&#039;s campaign.
Instead of being set in the same time period as the mainline Halo games, the Halo 'Titan' MMO would have been set long in the past instead — well before the Forerunners fired the Halo rings. (Image credit: Windows Central)

As you may or may not already know, Microsoft and Xbox were developing an MMORPG to compete against Blizzard Entertainment's flourishing World of Warcraft 20 years ago — long before