"I regard it as a great missed opportunity": Former DOOM dev reveals new details about Xbox's canceled Halo 'Titan' MMO that never saw the light of day
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By Brendan Lowry published
New information about Microsoft's canceled Halo MMO has come to light thanks to Sandy Petersen.
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As you may or may not already know, Microsoft and Xbox were developing an MMORPG to compete against Blizzard Entertainment's flourishing World of Warcraft 20 years ago — long before