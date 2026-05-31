Halo: Fireteam Raven is now playable on PC — but it's not quite as simple as it sounds
News
By Adam Hales published
Fireteam Raven arrives on PC, but fans say the setup is far from straightforward.
0
Join the conversation
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Subscribe to our newsletter
I've made it abundantly clear how much I enjoy the Halo franchise. I practically jump at the chance to mention it whenever I can, and because of that, I was always disappointed that I never got the chance to properly play Halo: Fireteam Raven.
<