Halo: Fireteam Raven is now playable on PC — but it's not quite as simple as it sounds

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Fireteam Raven arrives on PC, but fans say the setup is far from straightforward.

Halo: Fireteam Raven gameplay showing a Covenant Hunter attacking the player, with a burning Warthog in the background and arcade-style HUD elements on screen.
Halo: Fireteam Raven (Image credit: Halo Studios)

I've made it abundantly clear how much I enjoy the Halo franchise. I practically jump at the chance to mention it whenever I can, and because of that, I was always disappointed that I never got the chance to properly play Halo: Fireteam Raven.

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