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Crash Bandicoot lives on, which means part of my childhood does too, and that warms my heart. Recently, I covered a fan-made Unreal Engine 5 project called "Sprash" that combines Crash Bandicoot and Spyro, which you should definitely check out.

Anyway, not onto the trademark filing. It appears Activision has now filed a trademark covering television, movie, and animated productions based on the Crash Bandicoot franchise.

This comes on the heels of reports that Netflix was developing a Crash Bandicoot animated s