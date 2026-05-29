Activision has filed a new "Crash Bandicoot" trademark, and it points to movies, TV, and animation — but not games
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By Adam Hales published
A new trademark suggests Crash Bandicoot could expand beyond games and into mainstream media.
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Crash Bandicoot lives on, which means part of my childhood does too, and that warms my heart. Recently, I covered a fan-made Unreal Engine 5 project called "Sprash" that combines Crash Bandicoot and Spyro, which you should definitely check out.
Anyway, not onto the trademark filing. It appears Activision has now filed a trademark covering television, movie, and animated productions based on the Crash Bandicoot franchise.
This comes on the heels of reports that Netflix was developing a Crash Bandicoot animated s