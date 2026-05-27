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Many might not know, or perhaps have forgotten, that Crash Bandicoot and Spyro now both sit under the Xbox umbrella following Activision’s acquisition a few years ago. While many of us are still hoping to see games from these franchises eventually become available on Game Pass, or at least see more Activision titles added to the service, that may still be quite a long way off if it happens at all.

What I did stumble across online, though, is one absolutely insane fan project that combines both Crash Bandicoot and Spyro into a single game, dubbed “Sprash.”