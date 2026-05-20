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You may remember a while ago, I covered a project by some fans who reverse-engineered the classic original Xbox dashboard for PC, and it seriously impressed me, alongside just about everyone else who saw it online. Well, I’m back again with another fan project.

This time, a user known as ZivvoZ has recreated the Metro-style Xbox 360 dashboard from way back in the day. It’s not quite reverse-engineered, though. Instead, it appears to have been built from the ground up, while also displaying your Steam library and functioning as a launcher.