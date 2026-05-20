Microsoft refuses to make the ultimate Surface Laptop, forcing people to choose between its best features
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By Sean Endicott published
Microsoft’s new privacy screen is a real upgrade, but the Surface lineup still splits key features across models.
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Microsoft just announced a new batch of Surface devices. They're all business PCs with Intel's new Core Ultra Series 3 chips inside (the Snapdragon X2 Surface hardware is still on the way).
Despite the relatively small catalog of new devices, there's a lot to unpack here. Microsoft's Surface strategy in recent years is more conservative; think iteration not innovation. Even picking between the Surface Laptop 8 For Business and Surface Laptop 7 is not straightforward.
But there are new features in the Surface Laptop 8 for Business. Unfortunately, you have to choose between the best new feature and 5G connectivity.