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It has been well documented at this point that former Halo Studios art director Glenn Israel has made several allegations against Halo Studios leadership. Much of that attention has come from posts made on Israel’s LinkedIn, where he alleged that cronyism had taken place at the studio, the practice of hiring or promoting someone based on personal relationships rather than qualifications, alongside wider misconduct allegations.

Now, in a somewhat follow-up report by Mr. Rebs, who we cover often and whom I recommend checking out on both X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube, Rebs goes into further detail surrounding the alleged cronyism at Halo Studios.