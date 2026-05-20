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If you're using Microsoft's Teams app on Apple's Mac devices, specifically those running macOS versions 14 (Sonoma), 15 (Sequoia), and 26 (Tahoe) under the hood, then there's a chance you might have encountered annoying non-dismissible location prompts asking permission to use your location for things like GPS and Wi-Fi.

Microsoft recently acknowledged the issue, attributing it to a recent macOS security update that prevents the operating system from retaining a user’s location permission settings (via Bleeping Computer). The issue seems to affect a small number of Mac users with location access enabled in Teams' settings.

We've identified that a recent macOS security update doesn't store users' location permission selections for Teams as expected, resulting in repeated location prompts. Microsoft

"I have been getting this message on macOS since May 14, 2026. At first, it would go away after the first click of 'Don't Allow,'" a user lamented on the r/MicrosoftTeams subreddit. "Today, I have clicked 'Don't Allow' at least twenty times in a row, and the dialog keeps coming right back. I checked for a Microsoft Teams update, but there isn't one."