Microsoft fixes annoying BitLocker lockout — but only for Windows 11, leaving Windows 10 stuck

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Windows 11 25H2 users get a BitLocker bug fix, while Windows 10 remains stuck with recovery headaches until Microsoft rolls out a broader solution.

Two computer windows are open on a desktop. The left window shows &quot;BitLocker Drive Encryption&quot; settings, and the right one shows &quot;Trusted Platform Module Management.&quot;
(Image credit: Future)

Last month, Windows Central reported on an issue with the April 2026 Security Update (KB5083769) for Windows 11. The update shipped with a faulty BitLocker-related issue, causing affected devices to boot directly into the BitLocker recovery screen — consequently locking users out of their Windows PCs.

My colleague Mauro Huculak published a comprehensive guide to fix the issue by undoing the Group Policy configuration or entering the recovery key when prompted.