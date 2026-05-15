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Last month, Windows Central reported on an issue with the April 2026 Security Update (KB5083769) for Windows 11. The update shipped with a faulty BitLocker-related issue, causing affected devices to boot directly into the BitLocker recovery screen — consequently locking users out of their Windows PCs.

My colleague Mauro Huculak published a comprehensive guide to fix the issue by undoing the Group Policy configuration or entering the recovery key when prompted.

While Microsoft confirmed that the issue wasn't widespread and only affects a small number of Windows 10, Windows 11, and Windows Server devices with a specific configuration involving BitLocker, PCR7, and Secure Boot settings, it has now shipped a fix for the issue (via Bleeping Computer).