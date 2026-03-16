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A critical Windows 11 bug has been traced to the Samsung Galaxy Connect app.

Of late, Windows 11 updates have been wreaking havoc, making the operating system's user experience less-than-pleasant. Some of the issues highlighted by users include being unable to fully shut down their PCs or sign in to a device when using Remote Desktop.

While Microsoft issued an emergency fix to address the problems highlighted above, a new Windows 11 bug appears to be locking some Samsung laptops out of their C:\ drive after installing the February 2026 security updates (via Neowin).

Users might encounter the error, 'C:\ is not accessible – Access denied', which prevents access to files and blocks the launch of some applications, including Outlook, Office apps, web browsers, system utilities, and Quick Assist. Microsoft

"Affected devices encounter the issue when users execute common actions, such as accessing files, launching applications, or performing administrative tasks, and do not require any specific user action beyond routine operations," Microsoft added. "In some cases, users are also unable to elevate privileges, uninstall updates, or collect logs due to permission failures."

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Microsoft is working closely with Samsung to establish whether the issue is related to the Windows update or if it was caused by Samsung software installed on the affected PCs.

The software giant has indicated that the issue seems to be intentional and is impacting users in Brazil, Portugal, South Korea, and India with "the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 and other Samsung consumer devices." The company suspected that Samsung Share might be the culprit causing the issue, but it's not entirely certain.

However, an updated version of the documentation confirms that the problem was caused by an issue with the Samsung Galaxy Connect app. "While the reports coincided with recent March Patch Tuesday timing, the investigation confirmed the issue is not caused by current or previous Windows monthly updates," Microsoft indicated.

As a result, Microsoft has temporarily removed the Samsung Galaxy Connect app from the Microsoft Store to prevent the issue from becoming widespread."Samsung has republished a stable previous version of the application to stop recurrence on additional devices. Recovery options for devices already impacted remain limited, and Samsung continues to evaluate remediation approaches with Microsoft’s support," added Microsoft.