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On Windows 11, Microsoft has confirmed that the May 2026 Security Update is failing to install on some devices, resulting in error code 0x800f0922. The issue affects systems running versions 24H2 and 25H2 after installing update (KB5089549), released on May 12. According to the company, the failures occur during the reboot phase of the installation process, typically around 35 percent complete.

The problem occurs on devices with limited free space in the EFI System Partition (ESP). Systems with 10MB or less available space are most likely to fail. When the installation breaks, the operating system rolls back the update and displays the familiar recovery "Something didn't go as planned. Undoing changes" error.

In affected devices, users may also find related entries in C:\Windows\Logs\CBS\CBS.log, pointing to insufficient free space on the EFI System Partition. These logs can include messages such as: