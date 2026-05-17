Jump to:

Microsoft is rebuilding XBOX and Windows 11 while Surface collects dust

Features
By published

Xbox and Windows 11 are finally getting the leadership and fixes fans have asked for. Surface is still waiting for its turn.

A dusty, cobweb-covered laptop sits on a decaying wooden table in an abandoned room, conveying neglect and abandonment. Peeling walls surround a grimy window.
Surface is still selling years‑old hardware with no sign of a real reboot. (Image credit: Future | Edited with Gemini)
Jump to:

Windows Wrap badge

This week was another reminder that Microsoft can move fast when it wants to. Xbox is undoing years of bad decisions. Windows 11 is getting fixes that people have begged for since before the OS launched.

As a Surface fan, I can't help but look at Xbox and Windows 11 with envy.

Latest Videos From

Biggest Windows 11 News

AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D desktop processor up close
How Microsoft will protect the heart of Windows from buggy drivers