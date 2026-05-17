Microsoft is rebuilding XBOX and Windows 11 while Surface collects dust
Features
By Sean Endicott published
Xbox and Windows 11 are finally getting the leadership and fixes fans have asked for. Surface is still waiting for its turn.
0
Join the conversation
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Subscribe to our newsletter
This week was another reminder that Microsoft can move fast when it wants to. Xbox is undoing years of bad decisions. Windows 11 is getting fixes that people have begged for since before the OS launched.
And then there’s Surface... still waiting for its turn. Still stocking shelves and digital storefronts with hardware that's years old.
As a Surface fan, I can't help but look at Xbox and Windows 11 with envy.
Latest Videos From