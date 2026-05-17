Surface is still selling years‑old hardware with no sign of a real reboot.

This week was another reminder that Microsoft can move fast when it wants to. Xbox is undoing years of bad decisions. Windows 11 is getting fixes that people have begged for since before the OS launched.

And then there’s Surface... still waiting for its turn. Still stocking shelves and digital storefronts with hardware that's years old.

As a Surface fan, I can't help but look at Xbox and Windows 11 with envy.

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