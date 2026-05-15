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AMD is one of several partners collaborating with Microsoft to increase driver reliability.

An outdated or buggy driver can ruin a day at your desk. From not being able to connect to a printer to your PC not recognizing a device, a faulty driver can stop even otherwise reliable PCs and hardware from working.

One of the pillars of the Windows K2 initiative is to improve OS, driver, and app reliability. At the WinHEC 2026 (Windows Hardware Engineering Conference), Microsoft worked with PC makers, hardware vendors, chip makers, and designers to build a better ecosystem.

Microsoft introduced the Driver Quality Initiative (DQI) at the conference, which aims to "fundamentally raise the bar on driver quality, reliability and security across Windows."