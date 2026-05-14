Microsoft will soon let you pause Windows 11 updates indefinitely and automatically roll back faulty drivers — solving half of my problems with the OS

News
By published

Windows Update’s new rollback feature rescues systems from crashes and instability.

Windows Update page in Settings app Windows 11

Microsoft recently introduced a new feature called Cloud-Initiated Driver Recovery. As the name suggests, the feature automatically allows users to revert to a previous working driver, even after downloading and installing a problematic one.

Most users typically rely on the Windows Update system to manage driver installation and updates automatically. These updates are crucial because they fix bugs and improve performance without requiring any action from the user.