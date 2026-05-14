Microsoft will soon let you pause Windows 11 updates indefinitely and automatically roll back faulty drivers — solving half of my problems with the OS
News
By Kevin Okemwa published
Windows Update’s new rollback feature rescues systems from crashes and instability.
0
Join the conversation
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Subscribe to our newsletter
Microsoft recently introduced a new feature called Cloud-Initiated Driver Recovery. As the name suggests, the feature automatically allows users to revert to a previous working driver, even after downloading and installing a problematic one.
Most users typically rely on the Windows Update system to manage driver installation and updates automatically. These updates are crucial because they fix bugs and improve performance without requiring any action from the user.
However, these updates can sometimes cause serious issues, degrading overall system performance or even triggering the dreaded
Blue Black Screen of Death, leaving your PC temporarily unusable.