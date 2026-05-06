System Restore has been a staple Windows feature since Windows ME, returning in all following versions as a recovery tool for when things go particularly bad and can't be fixed.

It allows a user to "roll back" their PC to a point in time when it was working properly, say before a particular app, driver, or Windows update was installed.

Cale Hunt (Image credit: Windows Central) What I'm working on this week: With a host of new hardware arriving recently at my doorstep, I've been busy testing PCs while I write. In the evenings, I've been plowing through Diablo 4's new campaign to see just how I can ruin Mephisto's day one more time.

Although System Restore has proven itself to be incredibly useful time and again over the course of its history in Windows, it does have some blind spots. That's where Point-in-Time Restore comes into play.

Originally revealed in 2025, it's shown up again in the Windows 11 Insider Experimental preview from April 24, 2026. It's designed to be a much more comprehensive restore tool for Windows that Microsoft says can help "minimize downtime and simplify troubleshooting when disruptions strike."

I'm all for data protection and tools that make troubleshooting Windows easier, which is exactly why Point-in-time restore caught my eye. Let's take a look at how it differs from the classic System Restore tool and why it's shaping up to be an invaluable tool for all users.

👉 We’ve tested the April 2026 Windows 11 update, and its 11 improvements genuinely make the OS feel better

How does the classic System Restore function work?

Windows 11's System Restore function as found in the Control Panel. (Image credit: Windows Central)

System Restore has traditionally operated by creating restore points on your PC. They can be created manually (like when you know you're about to do something risky), or they might be created automatically by the system before big events (like software updates or installs).

How long do System Restore points last? Microsoft doesn't make it clear how long System Restore points are kept around. Some documents state "indefinitely," especially if they're manual points, though many users have had different experiences. I do know that Microsoft officially cut retention back to a maximum of 60 days starting with the Windows 11 24H2 update from 2025.

These restore points take a snapshot (also known as a volume shadow copy) of your PC's system files, registry settings, drivers, and installed apps, making it easy to revert to a point in time when your PC was operating normally should something go wrong.

System Restore does not touch personal files, photos, and any other documents that you might have added to the PC. For example, if you accidentally delete a file, using System Restore to "go back in time" won't bring it back from the void.

System Restore relies on a Volume Shadow Copy Service (VSS) to pull everything together. This tool, introduced with Windows Server 2003, coordinates a PC's software and hardware for a "snapshot" without interrupting normal usage.

👉 How to use System Restore on Windows 11 and Windows 10

VSS works well enough that it's also being used as the foundation for Microsoft's new Point-in-Time Restore feature.

TL;DR: System Restore is the classic backup tool used since Windows ME, providing restore points for system settings, drivers, and apps.

What is Windows 11's new Point-in-Time Restore feature?

When something goes wrong with your PC, the Point-in-Time Restore option will now appear in the WinRE troubleshooting window. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Point-in-Time Restore is designed to be a much more granular approach to Windows restoration, which Microsoft says will better suit modern devices.

Unlike classic System Restore, which largely focuses on system files and settings, Microsoft states that Point-in-Time Restore captures "user files, applications, settings, passwords, secrets, certificates, and keys." It does not touch data stored in OneDrive or other cloud services.

A Point-in-Time Restore warning Point-in-Time Restore reverts your entire PC back to a previous state, meaning any changes you make locally (including to files stored on the PC) will be lost. Files in cloud storage remain unaffected.

Perhaps the most important difference is that Point-in-Time Restore is finally adding remote management support. It's not yet available in the preview version, but it is expected to arrive in future versions.

Rather than relying on manual restore points created by a user or automatic restore points made before a major PC operation, Point-in-time restore will operate on a schedule. Users do not have the option to manually create a Point-in-Time snapshot.

And whereas System Restore holds snapshots for months, Point-in-Time Restore is only designed to hold its snapshots for up to 72 hours. This can be configured down to 6, 12, 16, or 24 hours, depending on your preferences.

That seems like a quick turnaround, but Microsoft offers increments of 4, 12, 16, and 24 hours